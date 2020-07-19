Pirogov Hospital Will Now Perform PCR Tests for Those Who Want to Travel
pexels.com
Starting on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the University Hospital "N. I. Pirogov ” PCR tests for COVID-19 will be performed on travelers abroad. The hospital will give a certificate in English.
The tests will be made in the morning from 8:00 to 10:00.
The results, including those in English, will be received between 12:00 and 13:00 the next day from the central registry of the Pirogov University Hospital.
The samples taken are tested in a certified laboratory.
In order to perform the examination, it is necessary for people to visit the hospital in the mentioned time range from 8 to 10 hours, carrying a double-sided photocopy of the ID card. If the patient is a child a photocopy of his passport is necessary.
The examination does not require restrictions on food and water consumption.
The cost of a test depends on whether it is a single person or a group (family) tested. The price of an individual test is BGN 100, for two people - BGN 200, the family package for 3 people is BGN 270 and for 4 people it is BGN 350.
