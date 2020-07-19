Pirogov Hospital Will Now Perform PCR Tests for Those Who Want to Travel

Society » HEALTH | July 19, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Pirogov Hospital Will Now Perform PCR Tests for Those Who Want to Travel

Starting on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the University Hospital "N. I. Pirogov ” PCR tests for COVID-19 will be performed on travelers abroad. The hospital will give a certificate in English.
 
The tests will be made in the morning from 8:00 to 10:00.
 
The results, including those in English, will be received between 12:00 and 13:00 the next day from the central registry of the Pirogov University Hospital.
 
The samples taken are tested in a certified laboratory.
 
In order to perform the examination, it is necessary for people to visit the hospital in the mentioned time range from 8 to 10 hours, carrying a double-sided photocopy of the ID card. If the patient is a child a photocopy of his passport is necessary.
 
The examination does not require restrictions on food and water consumption.
 
The cost of a test depends on whether it is a single person or a group (family) tested. The price of an individual test is BGN 100, for two people - BGN 200, the family package for 3 people is BGN 270 and for 4 people it is BGN 350.

