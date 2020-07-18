Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Brussels: It Is Wrong to Think That We Are at the End of a Pandemic

Maximum support regarding the medical aspect of the pandemic and focus on assistance for the socially disadvantaged and for the preservation of employment - this is what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov insisted to his colleagues in Brussels, where a meeting of the European Council is being held. "It is wrong to think that we are at the end of a pandemic. We have neither a vaccine nor a cure, "said Prime Minister Borissov before the start of today's discussions.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, it is crucial to support medical workers, medical centers and the medical side of the pandemic in general and to have a single medical protocol for all European countries, for example in terms of masks, distance, schools, restaurants.

As a second focus, Prime Minister Borissov cited European solidarity. According to him, it is important to have grants for the socially disadvantaged, for people who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and to support measures to maintain employment. According to Borissov, the EU should give concerts on the next 6 months to a year, when it is considered that the situation will be the worst in socio-economic terms. "Of course, in parallel, we must look in the long run for how the EU will emerge from the crisis in the coming years," Borissov added.

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov pointed out that the countries that participate with greater financial resources have the right to seek greater control over the spending of funds. According to him, this is normal and expressed support for the so-called "four savers". At the same time, Borissov pointed out that in the EU structure, the body exercising control is the European Commission. The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed support for the Dutch Prime Minister. "This is a good compromise," Borissov said.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the leaders would also agree on the ratio of grants and loans. "There is a chance that we will understand each other and find a working compromise," Borissov said. Regarding the rule of law, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that this is the basis of any democracy.