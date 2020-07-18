Belgium, Lithuania and Netherlands with Quarantine for Bulgarians

Belgium, Lithuania and the Netherlands are joining the countries that impose additional requirements and quarantine on Bulgarian citizens and foreigners coming from Bulgaria due to the jump in cases of COVID-19 infection in Bulgaria, BGNES reported.

In Bulgaria, since the beginning of July, five times more people are reported to be infected every day than in April. It is for this reason that a number of countries have taken additional measures.

According to official data to date, 8442 are the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria. Of these, 4,112 are active. 606 are patients with a proven coronavirus infection, accommodated in hospitals. 33 of them are in intensive care units and clinics. 298 are the new confirmed cases during the past 24 hours. 297 are the death cases.

Greece, which traditionally hosts thousands of Bulgarians during the season, has assured that permits and negative COVID-19 tests will be carefully checked. If it is established that there are forged documents among them, the sanctions provided by law will be triggered. On 15 July, the Hungarian government introduced a classification of countries as "red", "yellow" and "green", based on the severity of the coronavirus situation in each.

Bulgaria, Portugal, Romania and Sweden are from the "yellow" countries of the EU. Foreign citizens, including Bulgarians arriving from the "yellow countries", are subject to a medical examination at the border, as well as a 14-day mandatory quarantine. The requirement for self-isolation will be eliminated if two consecutive negative coronavirus tests taken every 48 hours within the previous 5 days are provided.

Until now, it was a recommendation, but as of Friday, July 17, Lithuania bans the entry of Bulgarian and foreign citizens arriving from Bulgaria. Lithuanian citizens returning from Bulgaria to Lithuania are subject to 14 days of isolation.

As of July 16, the Dutch authorities are introducing a recommended 14-day home quarantine for citizens arriving from Bulgaria to the Netherlands. Also, travel to Bulgaria for tourism is not recommended, due to the epidemiological situation in the country regarding COVID-19.

Belgium has also put us in the yellow zone. Our country also remained on the "red list" for travel to Norway. Bulgarians entering the territory of Norway are placed under house quarantine for 10 days.

Until August 11, Finland has extended the border restrictions for Bulgaria. As of July 9, all Bulgarian citizens are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering the territory of Austria. The quarantine does not apply to those who present a medical certificate for a negative COVID-19 sample, made not more than 4 days from the date of travel. At the expense of all the restrictions for bulgarians from a number of countries, the authorities in Bulgaria have decided that it is no longer necessary for our compatriots arriving from Great Britain to be quarantined.