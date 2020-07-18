Weather in Bulgaria July 18: Yellow Code in 8 Districts, Sunny on the Sea Coast

A low-pressure area centered over Hungary determines the dynamic weather in the Balkans over the weekend. On Saturday in the western parts of the country it will rain almost all day. The quantities will be more significant for the day, accompanied by thunderstorm activity. Yellow code for dangerous weather is in force in 8 districts.

In Central and Eastern Bulgaria the clouds will be scattered, with more sunshine and no precipitation. A more noticeable wind in the afternoon will be felt in the eastern half of the country. Temperatures in the warmest hours - from 20-25 degrees in the west to 30-32 degrees in the east.

During the night the precipitation, although weaker, will continue in the Northwest, and on Sunday around and in the afternoon it will rain, except in the West, and in places in Central Bulgaria. Temperatures will remain in the same range, and again in the eastern half of the country it will be relatively warmer.

There will be real summer weather around the Black Sea coast, where both days will be dry and hot with temperatures between 25 and 29 degrees. The water - about 25-26 degrees. Excitement - weak with a wave height of up to a meter.

As early as Sunday during the day the precipitation will decrease and will stop with a tendency for the new week to start with dry weather.