Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 298 New Cases on July 18, 4 884 PCR Tests
298 are the new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data as of midnight in the Unified Information Portal. 4 884 PCR tests were performed.
106 people were healed and four died.
Most of the new confirmed cases are again in the capital Sofia - 92. In Plovdiv they are 38, in Varna - 35.
