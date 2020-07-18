Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 298 New Cases on July 18, 4 884 PCR Tests

Society » HEALTH | July 18, 2020, Saturday // 08:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 298 New Cases on July 18, 4 884 PCR Tests

298 are the new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data as of midnight in the Unified Information Portal. 4 884 PCR tests were performed.

106 people were healed and four died.

Most of the new confirmed cases are again in the capital Sofia - 92. In Plovdiv they are 38, in Varna - 35.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria