Protest in Bulgaria: Ninth Day in a Row

Protesters started gathering at the square outside the Presidency building in Sofia about 18:00 on July 17.

They were joined by the leader of “Yes Bulgaria” party, Hristo Ivanov.

Traffic on the central boulevards “Tsar Osvoboditel” and “Dondukov” in the capital was temporarily blocked about 20:00.

At that time, the procession walked to the National Assembly and after that to Eagles Bridge.

Protesters also gathered outside the building of the public service broadcaster BNT and demanded the resignation of the Director General, Emil Koshlukov.

On the ninth night of the demonstrations, the protesters again demanded the resignation of the whole government.

About 23:00, they were leaving the Triangle of Power - the space between the buildings of the Council of Ministers, the Presidency and one of the buildings of the National Assembly (the former Party House).

Protests demanding the resignation of the government were held in other cities in the country, including Plovdiv, Varna, Rousse and Smolyan./BNT