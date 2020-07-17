Boris Johnson Allocates 3 Billion Pounds in Case of a New Coronavirus Wave

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the allocation of 3 billion pounds ($ 3.8 billion) to help health services deal with a possible new wave of coronavirus this winter, the Associated Press reported.

Johnson is trying to find a balance by convincing the British that the country is ready for a new contagion, while encouraging people to return to shops, restaurants and jobs to restart the economy, which has shrunk by a quarter since March.

Boris wants to see more people return to work, but yesterday his chief scientific adviser, Patrick Valens, said there was "absolutely no reason" to change the recommendations for working from home.

The death rate from coronavirus in Britain exceeds 45,000, the highest in Europe and the third highest in the world, after the United States and Brazil./ vesti.bg

