Second Lockdown in Barcelona is a Step Away
Barcelona
A new quarantine has been put in place in Barcelona. Residents of the city and its environs have been urged to stay in their homes and leave only as a matter of urgency, after the rise of Covid-19 cases.
The spokeswoman also announced the closure of cinemas, theaters and discos, as well as a ban on gathering of more than 10 people in one place. A ban on visits to nursing homes has been introduced, and bars and restaurants have been restricted from working at no more than 50% of their capacity. However, the museums will remain open in the Catalan capital, one of the most visited cities in Europe.
The head of the local health authorities said at a press conference that it is very important to comply with these measures, because this is the best way to avoid the imposition of mandatory quarantine./vesti.bg
