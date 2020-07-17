Northern Macedonia Has the Highest Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients

Society » HEALTH | July 17, 2020, Friday // 18:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Northern Macedonia Has the Highest Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients pixabay.com

Northern Macedonia

No country in Europe has a higher mortality rate due to the effects of Covid-19 than Northern Macedonia, Sitel TV reported.

Although Northern Macedonia ranked 11th in Europe in cases yesterday, 8 deaths per just 2 million people far exceeded the death rate in other European countries, the television said.

In the other countries in the region, Serbia, with a population of 8.5 million, had 13 deaths yesterday, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 5 and Bulgaria - 4.

On the election day (July 15th), only 830 coronavirus tests were made in northern Macedonia, confirming 94 new cases, meaning that over 10% of the tested were positive.

The total number of all infected people in the country reached 8,623, of them, according to the health ministry, 4,603 have been cured, 401 have died and 3,619 are still positive for the coronavirus.

The Commission on Communicable Diseases will meet on Monday, and according to information from Sitel, it is possible to introduce new restrictive measures against the spread of the virus./ vesti.bg

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria