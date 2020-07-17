Northern Macedonia Has the Highest Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Patients

Northern Macedonia

No country in Europe has a higher mortality rate due to the effects of Covid-19 than Northern Macedonia, Sitel TV reported.

Although Northern Macedonia ranked 11th in Europe in cases yesterday, 8 deaths per just 2 million people far exceeded the death rate in other European countries, the television said.

In the other countries in the region, Serbia, with a population of 8.5 million, had 13 deaths yesterday, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 5 and Bulgaria - 4.

On the election day (July 15th), only 830 coronavirus tests were made in northern Macedonia, confirming 94 new cases, meaning that over 10% of the tested were positive.

The total number of all infected people in the country reached 8,623, of them, according to the health ministry, 4,603 have been cured, 401 have died and 3,619 are still positive for the coronavirus.

The Commission on Communicable Diseases will meet on Monday, and according to information from Sitel, it is possible to introduce new restrictive measures against the spread of the virus./ vesti.bg

