Bulgarian Education Minister Valchev: The School Year Should Start in Person, Quarantine Students Will Join Online

"The next school year should start in person, but at any time it may be necessary to switch from real to online learning. The quarantined children will be able to join the real classroom through a virtual one. This was stated by the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev during the conference "Education from A to #. The innovative school.

He stressed that it is important and useful for children, especially the younger ones, to attend school and not to spend long hours in front of electronic devices. "We should not exalt ourselves in online learning," Valchev added.

According to him, Bulgarian students should be as well prepared as possible in terms of digital activity.

The Minister thanked all teachers and employees of educational institutions for their efforts to do their job well in the emergency pandemic.

