Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria July 17: Mostly Sunny, Rain over the Mountains

Today it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in some places, mainly in the western half of the country, there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 29 ° and 34 °, according to NIMH.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and there will be short-term rain with thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from east-southeast, in the highest parts - from southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 20 °, at 2000 meters - about 14 °.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate wind from the east-southeast will blow. Maximum temperatures between 25 ° and 28 °. The sea water temperature is 25 ° and 26 °. The sea wave in most areas will be 1-2 points./Nova Tv

