Eight Day in a Row Protests in Bulgaria: Protesters in Sofia Formed a Liiving Chain to Prevent Provocations

Eighth night of anti-government protests in Sofia and Bulgaria. Dissatisfaction again filled the streets of the capital with demands for immediate resignations. On Thursday, the protest started from the triangle of power, after which the people made their traditional march and gathered again in front of the Council of Ministers.

Shortly after 10 pm, several smoke bomb were thrown into the square, leading to a slight escalation of tension. In order to avoid provocations by agitators, the protesters formed a live chain in front of the police cordon, and as a sign of gratitude for the peaceful protest, the police removed their shields.

Protests with the same demands took place in different cities of the country. In Varna, people gathered in front of the municipal building to resign. The protest in Ruse started from the courthouse and passed through the main streets. In Shumen, people also demanded the resignations of the mayor and the regional governor of the city. There was also dissatisfaction in Haskovo, Dobrich, Montana and a number of other cities.

