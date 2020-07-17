Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 267 Newly Registered Cases on July 17, 8144 Total
The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 267. Four people with COVID-19 died and 86 were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal. Thus, the total number of infected people in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 8144, of those who have recovered - 3927, and of the dead - 293.
For another day, the most confirmed cases are in the capital Sofia - 95. In terms of the number of newly infected, Varna follows - 36, Plovdiv - 19 and Blagoevgrad - 15.
6 526 PCR tests were performed.
582 patients were hospitalized - 28 of them were in intensive care units.
