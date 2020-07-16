Protests in Bulgaria: Seventh Day in a Row

Seventh night of anti-government protests in Sofia on July 15.

The regular protest procession was in front of the building of the Parliament. Traffic in Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. in Sofia is completely blocked.

The protesters described the ideas of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov for a programme for consolidation of the country as more and more inconsistent with their demands.

The protesters said that the requested resignations of the three ministers, Vladislav Goranov, Mladen Marinov and Emil Karanikolov are not enough and demanded the resignation of the whole government.

At 22:00 pm, after a group lit two flame torches and threw them towards the protesters, there were minor clashes, but without serious consequences.

Here is how the protesters commented on the resignations:

"I don't think it will solve the issue. Geshev (chief prosecutor) must resign, there must be some general change."

"For me, these are not ruling people, they are not adequate, they are not Europeans. It has nothing to do with the time we live in 2020, they have no connection with young people, they have no connection with the public."

"I am here because I want the resignation of the whole government. I do not want ministers to change anymore."

"I think everyone should resign, led by Borissov. That would end the protests, nothing else."

"It is necessary to change the way the country is governed, so many years there are many resources in the country that are not used properly. So many EU funds that are sinking. The state, society, the people could have had a much better prosperity for all these years. But it did not happen. All politicians in the past 30 years are responsible".

At 23:20 p.m., few people remained at the protest. The policemen in front of the National Assembly building at 23:00 pm were equipped with helmets and shields. According to unofficial information, two bottles were thrown at them. There was no need for medical intervention.

Otherwise, the protesters applauded the police tonight, shouting “the police are with us”./BNT