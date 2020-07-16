Brad Parscale Replaced as Trump's Campaign Manager

July 16, 2020

Facing a tough re-election battle, US President Donald Trump has replaced his campaign manager.

Mr Trump said Bill Stepien, a field director for his 2016 campaign, would take the place of Brad Parscale.

Mr Parscale - who was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma last month - will stay on as senior adviser.

Opinion polls show the president is trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of November's election.

