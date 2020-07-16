Hundreds Protested in Moskow

Hundreds protested in Moscow on Wednesday night against constitutional reforms that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power for another 16 years, and 103 of them were arrested after the protests ended, BGNES reported.

In a referendum earlier this month, Russians voted for a constitutional reform that would allow Putin to run for two more terms. Opposition activists say the referendum was illegitimate and that it is time for Putin, who has ruled Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister, to step down.

About 500 protesters, many wearing masks , demanded Putin's resignation and carried anti-reform banners. The police arrested 103 of the all protesters.

Mass rallies are banned in the Russian capital due to restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Even under normal circumstances, the protests in Moscow require the approval of the authorities.