Bulgaria: Two Woman Died in a House Fire in Vratsa Region
pixabay.com
Two women, aged 30 and 31, died in a house fire in the Vratsa village of Komarevo. According to NOVA the victims were mentally handicapped.
It is not yet clear what caused the accident. The house they lived in burned down completely.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » CEZ Worker is Injured After a Working Accident in Kocherinovo
- » Bulgaria: A Young Doctor from Sofia's Emergency Aid Dies of COVID-19
- » 5.3 Мagnitude Earthquake Shakes Turkey
- » Rock Mass Collapsed During the Construction of the Zheleznitsa Tunnel, Three Workers Injured
- » A Public Transport Bus Hit a Child Riding a Scooter in Sofia
- » A Lightning Strike Killed a Child Near Botevgrad