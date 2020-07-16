Bulgaria: Two Woman Died in a House Fire in Vratsa Region

Society » INCIDENTS | July 16, 2020, Thursday // 17:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two Woman Died in a House Fire in Vratsa Region pixabay.com

Two women, aged 30 and 31, died in a house fire in the Vratsa village of Komarevo. According to NOVA the victims were mentally handicapped.
 
It is not yet clear what caused the accident. The house they lived in burned down completely.

 

