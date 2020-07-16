Bulgaria: Three Police Officers Were Injured on Kyusendil
Three police officers and a service dog were injured in an attack by gypsies in Kyustendil. This was announced by the police in the city, BGNES reports.
Shortly after 11 a.m. today, the police visited an address in the neighborhood "Iztok" to carry out procedural and investigative actions. They were attacked by the people in the house with knives, axes and metal rods.
The employees have cut injuries in the area of the legs and head. Two of the participants in resistance were detained with a police warrant for 24 hours. They are known to the police as perpetrators of illegal acts.
The employees received medical assistance at the hospital in Kystendil. The duty prosecutor was notified about the case./NOVA
