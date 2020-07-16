The Weather Today - July 16th

Society | July 16, 2020, Thursday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Weather Today - July 16th pixabay.com

Today before noon the clouds over the country will temporary increase  and it may rain in areas in western and central Bulgaria. In the afternoon there will be a temporary decrease in cloudiness, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over the western and central regions, and in some places short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected.There are conditions for hail.It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 27 ° and 32 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure, now close to the average for July, will decrease. 

In the morning over the mountains it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon over the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfalls with thunder. A moderate to strong wind from west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18 °, at 2000 meters - about 12 °.  

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 24 ° - 26 °, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria