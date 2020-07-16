The Weather Today - July 16th

Today before noon the clouds over the country will temporary increase and it may rain in areas in western and central Bulgaria. In the afternoon there will be a temporary decrease in cloudiness, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over the western and central regions, and in some places short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected.There are conditions for hail.It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 27 ° and 32 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure, now close to the average for July, will decrease.

In the morning over the mountains it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon over the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfalls with thunder. A moderate to strong wind from west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18 °, at 2000 meters - about 12 °.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 24 ° - 26 °, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.