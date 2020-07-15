Unemployment Rates in Bulgaria Remain High

Business » FINANCE | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 23:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Unemployment Rates in Bulgaria Remain High pixabay.com

Unemployment in Bulgaria remained high in June, despite measures to support employment and businesses. The registered unemployment rate was 8.3%. The Employment Agency reports that the number of registered unemployed persons at the end of June was 273,367. Compared to May, there is a decrease of 7.5%, or more than 22,000 people. But compared to June 2019, the increase in the number of unemployed persons is 61.1%, or 103,708 people. 

In June, more than 36,000 people registered at the employment agencies started work on employment contracts. 96% of them are employed in the real economy. 

According to the Employment Agency, in June 35.2% of the unemployed returned to their old jobs before the Covid-19 crisis./BNR

