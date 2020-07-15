Chief Tax Inspector Detained for Bribery

Bulgaria: Chief Tax Inspector Detained for Bribery pixabay.com

Chief tax inspector in the "Audits" department of the territorial directorate of the National Revenue Agency in Varna was detained for bribery. This was announced by the police, quoted by BTA.The operation of criminologists of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse, with the assistance of their colleagues from Varna, was organized under the leadership of the Ruse District Prosecutor's Office.

According to the initial data, the 50-year-old employee from Varna demanded a bribe in the amount of BGN 10,000 on the occasion of a tax audit of a trader from Ruse.

The man was brought in as a defendant and was detained for up to 72 hours by a decree of the supervising prosecutor. The District Prosecutor's Office in Ruse is about to submit a request to the court to take a measure of restraint "detention in custody" of the accused.

Ruse District Prosecutor Georgi Georgiev commented that the investigation was ongoing and could not provide more information on the case at this point. The formed pre-trial proceedings were taken under special supervision by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo./NOVA

