Protest in Bulgaria: PM Borissov Demands Finance, Economy and Interior Ministers to Resign

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov demanded the resignations of the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov and the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov.

The decision was made after a meeting between the chairman of GERB and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov with the regional coordinators of the party.

During the meeting, the party's coordinators asked Borissov to release the three ministers on the grounds of refuting suggestions that GERB and the ministers in question were directly dependent on the MRF and Delyan Peevski. According to the regional coordinators, GERB undeservedly suffers negatives due to the speculations in connection with the MRF.

GERB states that the party highly appreciates the contribution of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov to Bulgaria's admission to the Eurozone waiting room and the policy of financial stability. During the meeting, a high assessment was also given to the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov, under whose leadership the Ministry of Interior noted good results in the fight against smuggling, domestic crime and drug trafficking. The contribution of the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov to the increase of foreign investments in Bulgaria was also assessed.

The Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov and the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov declared to the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov their readiness to resign immediately, the Council of Ministers announced. The three ministers will submit the relevant documents for this tomorrow.