Protest in Bulgaria: PM Borissov Demands Finance, Economy and Interior Ministers to Resign

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 22:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protest in Bulgaria: PM Borissov Demands Finance, Economy and Interior Ministers to Resign Infomreja.bg

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov demanded the resignations of the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov and the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov.

The decision was made after a meeting between the chairman of GERB and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov with the regional coordinators of the party.

During the meeting, the party's coordinators asked Borissov to release the three ministers on the grounds of refuting suggestions that GERB and the ministers in question were directly dependent on the MRF and Delyan Peevski. According to the regional coordinators, GERB undeservedly suffers negatives due to the speculations in connection with the MRF.

GERB states that the party highly appreciates the contribution of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov to Bulgaria's admission to the Eurozone waiting room and the policy of financial stability. During the meeting, a high assessment was also given to the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov, under whose leadership the Ministry of Interior noted good results in the fight against smuggling, domestic crime and drug trafficking. The contribution of the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov to the increase of foreign investments in Bulgaria was also assessed.

The Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov and the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov declared to the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov their readiness to resign immediately, the Council of Ministers announced. The three ministers will submit the relevant documents for this tomorrow.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladislav Goranov, Emil Karanikolov, Mladen Marinov, Bpyko Borissov, protest, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria