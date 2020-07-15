Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria is Prolonging to July 31
The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to extend the emergency epidemiological situation in the country until July 31. This was announced by the government information service.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a severe public health emergency nationally and globally. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as of July 9, 12,017,118 patients with COVID-19 were registered worldwide, including 549,276 deaths. Of these, 1,567,717 cases or 13.05% were in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with a total death toll of 178,826 or 32.56% of all reported deaths. from the new coronavirus.
In Bulgaria as of July 9 this year 6,342 patients and 259 deaths from COVID-19 were reported. For the period from June 9 to the present, a significant increase in the number of daily registered cases in the country has been reported.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 234 Newly Registered Cases on July 15, 7645 Total
- » Bulgaria: Long Queues in Front of Laboratories in Sofia for COVID-19 Tests
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 159 Newly Registered Cases on July 14, 8 Deaths
- » Third Latin American Leader to Test Positive for the Coronavirus
- » GPs in Bulgaria to Request COVID-19 Tests for Their Patients?
- » July 13: 7252 Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 77 New