Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria is Prolonging to July 31

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to extend the emergency epidemiological situation in the country until July 31. This was announced by the government information service.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a severe public health emergency nationally and globally. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as of July 9, 12,017,118 patients with COVID-19 were registered worldwide, including 549,276 deaths. Of these, 1,567,717 cases or 13.05% were in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with a total death toll of 178,826 or 32.56% of all reported deaths. from the new coronavirus.

In Bulgaria as of July 9 this year 6,342 patients and 259 deaths from COVID-19 were reported. For the period from June 9 to the present, a significant increase in the number of daily registered cases in the country has been reported.