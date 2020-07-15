President Radev Demands Resignation of the Government and New Elections
"The current oligarchic model of governance is rejected by the people. The restart of the political process and the modernization of the country goes through a resignation of the cabinet and of the prosecutor general and though honest elections", Rumen Radev underlined.
"The protest is nation-wide and unites all ages and social groups", he stated. The head of state called for non-violence and avoiding of provocations.
"The transition period started with the "mugs" and will end with throwing them out of the state governance. Whether this will happen depends on each and every one of us", Rumen Radev said in his address to the nation./BNR
