President Radev Demands Resignation of the Government and New Elections

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev made an official address to the nation regarding the ongoing protests in Bulgaria. For a week now, thousands of Bulgarians have been out in the squarest, demanding the resignation of the government and the prosecutor general.

"The mobilization of Bulgarians is an expression of the national consensus "anti-mafia", of the merger between the governing powers and the media, of the deep state apparatus that has eroded democratic institutions and the rule of law", the Bulgarian head of state said. "The mafia feeds on fear and apathy", the head of state said. Radev called on the people not to allow dissipation of the public energy and external forces to sow discord among the protesters.

"The current oligarchic model of governance is rejected by the people. The restart of the political process and the modernization of the country goes through a resignation of the cabinet and of the prosecutor general and though honest elections", Rumen Radev underlined.

"The protest is nation-wide and unites all ages and social groups", he stated. The head of state called for non-violence and avoiding of provocations.

"The transition period started with the "mugs" and will end with throwing them out of the state governance. Whether this will happen depends on each and every one of us", Rumen Radev said in his address to the nation./BNR