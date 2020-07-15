PM Borissov Is Considering Five Options for the Future of the Bulgarian Cabinet

Bulgaria: Five options were considered and proposed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at an extraordinary meeting after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, NOVA TV has learned.

Option 1: Immediate resignation. This option has been identified as risky due to repression by a caretaker cabinet appointed by the president and the danger of halting important energy and infrastructure projects.

Option 2: After overcoming the vote of no confidence, GERB submitted a vote of confidence in parliament and overthrew themselves. According to the rules, mandates for forming a cabinet should be handed over. Upon accepting the mandate, as the largest political force, GERB will propose the creation of an expert cabinet without Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and without current ministers.

Option 3: After overcoming the no-confidence vote by the BSP party, Borissov will enter parliament with a proposal to replace all ministers, and he, as prime minister, will go on leave until the end of his term, and the deputy prime minister will take over.

Option 4: Overcoming the no-confidence vote, submitting a no-confidence vote, overthrowing and implementing the ideas given by the protesters. They will nominate experts on condition that Borissov is not prime minister.

Option 5: Overcoming the vote of no confidence, submitting a vote of confidence by GERB, overthrowing the government. And when the president hands over the mandates for forming a cabinet, GERB will refuse and will insist that the second mandate, which is usually for the BSP, be handed over to Cornelia Ninova and that she form a government and say who she will rule with.