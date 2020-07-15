PM Borissov Is Considering Five Options for the Future of the Bulgarian Cabinet

Politics | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 18:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov Is Considering Five Options for the Future of the Bulgarian Cabinet

Bulgaria: Five options were considered and proposed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at an extraordinary meeting after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, NOVA TV has learned.

Option 1: Immediate resignation. This option has been identified as risky due to repression by a caretaker cabinet appointed by the president and the danger of halting important energy and infrastructure projects.

Option 2: After overcoming the vote of no confidence, GERB submitted a vote of confidence in parliament and overthrew themselves. According to the rules, mandates for forming a cabinet should be handed over. Upon accepting the mandate, as the largest political force, GERB will propose the creation of an expert cabinet without Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and without current ministers.

Option 3: After overcoming the no-confidence vote by the BSP party, Borissov will enter parliament with a proposal to replace all ministers, and he, as prime minister, will go on leave until the end of his term, and the deputy prime minister will take over.

Option 4: Overcoming the no-confidence vote, submitting a no-confidence vote, overthrowing and implementing the ideas given by the protesters. They will nominate experts on condition that Borissov is not prime minister.

Option 5: Overcoming the vote of no confidence, submitting a vote of confidence by GERB, overthrowing the government. And when the president hands over the mandates for forming a cabinet, GERB will refuse and will insist that the second mandate, which is usually for the BSP, be handed over to Cornelia Ninova and that she form a government and say who she will rule with.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, BSP, GERB, parliament, vote
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria