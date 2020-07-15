No Quarantine For Bulgarians Arriving from Great Britain
All Bulgarian citizens arriving in our country from Great Britain will no longer be quarantined. The order of the Minister of Health comes into force tomorrow (July 16). This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva in her personal Facebook profile.
"We continue to work with the British government to lift quarantine in the United Kingdom for those arriving from Bulgaria," she wrote.
Всички български граждани, пристигащи у нас от Великобритания, вече няма да бъдат поставяни под карантина. Заповедта на...Публикувахте от Екатерина Захариева в Сряда, 15 юли 2020 г.
