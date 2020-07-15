No Quarantine For Bulgarians Arriving from Great Britain

Business » TOURISM | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 18:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: No Quarantine For Bulgarians Arriving from Great Britain

All Bulgarian citizens arriving in our country from Great Britain will no longer be quarantined. The order of the Minister of Health comes into force tomorrow (July 16). This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva in her personal Facebook profile.

"We continue to work with the British government to lift quarantine in the United Kingdom for those arriving from Bulgaria," she wrote.

 

Всички български граждани, пристигащи у нас от Великобритания, вече няма да бъдат поставяни под карантина. Заповедта на...

Публикувахте от Екатерина Захариева в Сряда, 15 юли 2020 г.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Zaharieva, quarantine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria