Bulgaria: BSP Files No-Confidence Vote Against Borisov 3 Cabinet

The left-wing opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) submits a vote of no confidence against the government on July 15. The topic of the vote is corruption. The aim is to topple down the government.

This is the fifth no-confidence motion filed by the opposition.

In January 2020, BSP filed a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government over failure in water and environment policy. The government survived the vote.

The submitting of no confidence motion today is expected to be accompanied by a protest outside the building of the National Assembly. For seventh day in a row, protesters will be demanding the resignation of the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev./BNT