Bulgaria: BSP Files No-Confidence Vote Against Borisov 3 Cabinet

Politics | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 18:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: BSP Files No-Confidence Vote Against Borisov 3 Cabinet

The left-wing opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) submits a vote of no confidence against the government on July 15. The topic of the vote is corruption. The aim is to topple down the government.

This is the fifth no-confidence motion filed by the opposition.

In January 2020, BSP filed a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government over failure in water and environment policy. The government survived the vote.

The submitting of no confidence motion today is expected to be accompanied by a protest outside the building of the National Assembly. For seventh day in a row, protesters will be demanding the resignation of the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev./BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kornelia Ninova, BSP, non-confidence vode
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria