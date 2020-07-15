Bulgarian PM to Protesters: I Hear You But Next Months Will Be Extremely Difficult to Bulgaria

The Prime Minister commented on the protests before the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"We hear you, we think and we offer options for social assistance in every area." With these words, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov addressed the protesters in a statement before the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

"The resignation of this government will not improve the situation - in November, December and January we will be in an extremely difficult situation because we will not be able to push Bulgaria through the needle's eye, called the economic crisis," Borissov added. He emphasized that he had always supported the protesters.

"Certainly our big projects are at risk, because the other countries see when Bulgaria is destabilized. This is an additional stalemate. Emotions have never been a good advisor - our country has many times taken such a path and many times has wailed. Let the European Council pass and we will talk again, "said the Prime Minister.

"The disunity of the nation at the moment is so strong that I do not know how we will overcome the coming months. Bulgaria is the only country in the world that believes that there is no coronavirus and the pandemic is over. Only in our country no one believes, thinks or observes the measures ", commented the Prime Minister.

"If we manage to keep the state's finances in this way, we will be able to end the year as if it were the end of 2018," the prime minister explained. He called on ministers to focus on specific demands and stressed that everything would be coordinated with their coalition partners.

Borissov banned cabinet members from posting on Facebook, addressing Justice Minister Danail Kirilov in particular. "Not only is it not funny, but you are igniting them," he said.

At the end of his statement, he called on people to be careful. "The coronavirus has not passed. It is no coincidence that we went down to the red zone of many countries," Borissov concluded.