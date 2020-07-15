Bulgarian Wrestler Nikolay Shterev, Infected with COVID-19, Dies at 33
July 15, 2020, Wednesday
Nikolai Shterev, a 33-year-old former wrestling national who was infected with the coronavirus, died Wednesday morning. After the positive test, he was admitted to hospital in a very serious condition.
He is the son of our legendary wrestler and coach Simeon Shterev, who also fell ill with the virus.
Nikolai is the winner of the Dan Kolov Golden Belt in 2011.
