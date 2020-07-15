Weather in Bulgaria July 15: Mostly Sunny Today

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria, cumulus clouds will develop and by midnight it will rain only in isolated places there. The wind will be light, in the eastern regions to moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 ° and 31 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon, mainly over the massifs in Western Bulgaria, cumulus clouds will develop and in some places it will rain for a short time. Will blow to moderate wind from west-southwest Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 20 °, at 2000 meters - about 12 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 25 ° -27 °. The temperature of the sea water is 26 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.