Sixth Day in a Row Protest in Bulgaria: Broken Windows and Injured Police Officers

Around 22:30 the tension escalated and literally in a few minutes a group of 5-6 young people started banging on the doors of the former Party House. Protesters behind them started throwing stones, bottles and cans at the building, and paint was thrown at the facade.

A police officer was injured and taken to ISUL hospital. Another one was holding gauze in the area of his neck. A witness told BNT that he saw a police officer with a bleeding facial injury.

It is not clear whether there are injured among the protesting members of the public.

The doors of the Party House are double-reinforced with iron fittings on the inside, but the windows are broken. There is a thick cordon of gendarmerie officers around the building.

The situation arose after two young people climbed on the balcony of the former Party House and unfurled a banner reading "For Sale", and the gathered crowd of protesters began to applaud them.