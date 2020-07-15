Accident: Two Trains Collide Near Prague, Over 60 People Injured

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday night, injuring dozens of passengers, officials said.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the accident occurred near the station of Cesky Brod located just east of Prague shortly after 21.30 pm local time. It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.

The regional rescue service said up to 60 passengers could be injured. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until Wednesday morning, the Czech Railways said.

It is the second major incident in a week on the Czech railway network, after a passenger train collided with a freight train on the Czech-German border on July 8, killing two people.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident./Euronews

