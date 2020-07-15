CEZ Worker is Injured After a Working Accident in Kocherinovo

A 48-year-old man has a suspected vertebral injury after a CEZ truck with a tower overturned in the village of Stob, Kocherinovo municipality.

The crew was there to remove the walnut branches that obstructed the wires.

The incident happened around 10:00 this morning on a sloping street. As the tower moved to cut the tree, the truck tilted and overturned on its left side, BGNES reports.

The worker was transported to the Blagoevgrad hospital where he is being examined./vesti.bg

