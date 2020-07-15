CEZ Worker is Injured After a Working Accident in Kocherinovo
A 48-year-old man has a suspected vertebral injury after a CEZ truck with a tower overturned in the village of Stob, Kocherinovo municipality.
The crew was there to remove the walnut branches that obstructed the wires.
The incident happened around 10:00 this morning on a sloping street. As the tower moved to cut the tree, the truck tilted and overturned on its left side, BGNES reports.
The worker was transported to the Blagoevgrad hospital where he is being examined./vesti.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Young Doctor from Sofia's Emergency Aid Dies of COVID-19
- » 5.3 Мagnitude Earthquake Shakes Turkey
- » Rock Mass Collapsed During the Construction of the Zheleznitsa Tunnel, Three Workers Injured
- » A Public Transport Bus Hit a Child Riding a Scooter in Sofia
- » A Lightning Strike Killed a Child Near Botevgrad
- » Two Children Drowned After Jumping From the Bridge in the Sea Garden of Burgas