Inspection of the Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Whether Unauthorized Plant Protection is being Used

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office instructed the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to check whether unauthorized plant protection products are imported, sold and used in the country, the Prosecutor's Office announced.

A file has been formed in the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office based on information in the media, which contains data that farmers use unauthorized plant protection products. Due to the above and on the basis of Art. 145, para 1, item 3, para 2, item 1 and para 3 of the Judiciary System Act , VAP appoints an urgent inspection, which must establish whether there is an import , placing on the market or use of unauthorized or unsuitable plant protection products, and are the prohibitions under Art. 101, Art. 107 of the Plant Protection Act (PPA) being observed. The scope of the inspection must establish whether farmers are using plant protection products that are not authorized or contain such ingredients.

The results of the inspection should be summarized in a report. In case other circumstances relevant for the correct clarification of the issues raised are revealed, they should be described in the summary act. It must also include the made conclusions, the cases of non-compliance with the rules, the specific measures and actions taken to eliminate the violations and their consequences and to sanction the perpetrators, incl. issued administrative acts, drawn up acts for establishing administrative violations, issued penal decrees and orders for imposition of coercive administrative measures.

The inspection report should be submitted to the VAP as soon as possible.

An investigation by Vasil Ivanov, broadcasted on NOVA on Sunday, showed that anyone can buy products that were banned in the 70s and a highly toxic preparation DDT. 5 places in the area of Peshtera were randomly selected and soil samples were taken from them, including from orchards - with apples, apricots, cherries. The results of the test made in a licensed laboratory show that in all five samples there is DDT, and it is 12 times above the permissible norm./vesti.bg