Tension at Protest in Bulgaria: A Young Boy Hung a Banner "For Sale" on the Columns of the Party House

For several hours now, thousands of people have been chanting "Resignation" on the sixth day of anti-government protest in Bulgaria. The square echoes with the shouts of thousands of people.

The protest passed peacefully and without provocation, until a young boy climbed the columns of the Party House and hung a banner that read "For Sale!" while the crowd of thousands applaused him.

Tensions rose after police approached him, but a live chain guarded the boy and shouted "Every day will be like this, until victory!"

Demonstrators threw bottles at the former Party House and smashed the windows on the right door. There is a thick cordon of police officers with helmets and shields around the building. Protesters chant "Janissaries" and "Mafia"

Seconds after 10:30 p.m., the boy and his poster were taken down by police, and police prepared to defend the Party House from protesters.

An ambulance arrived at the scene!

 

