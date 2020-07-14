Greece Can Still Test People on Borders Despite Declarations and Negative COVID-19 Tests
As of July 14th, Greek authorities have reinstated the system for filing declarations for tourists wishing to enter the country. Starting on July 15, the document must be accompanied by a negative test for Covid -19. The authenticity of the test, which must be translated into English, will be verified.
In case of a fictitious document, the European legislation for forgery of a public certificate is applied, lawyers say. The certificate does not cancel the right of the Greek authorities to selectively test people entering the country. Tourists from all over Europe enter through the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing and that is why depending on their place of residence in recent weeks, some of them are tested for coronavirus./BNR.bg
