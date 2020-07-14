Bulgaria: Long Queues in Front of Laboratories in Sofia for COVID-19 Tests

Long queues in front of laboratories in Sofia for coronavirus research. The reason - the requirement for a negative PCR test for entering Greece, made up to 72 hours before the trip, Nova TV reports.

According to information from one of the private laboratories in the capital, 1/3 of those waiting in line have decided to take a test because they are about to travel to our southern neighbor. At the border, Bulgarians must present a negative result for COVID-19. The document must also be translated into English.

"There are definitely more people willing to take the tests. They are related to both travel to Greece and increased morbidity, but mainly due to travel. About 1/3 or 40% of the tests are related to travel to Greece. On average, there are about 50 positives per day. When we were in a more favorable epidemiological situation, there were 2-3. We give a period of 24 to 36 hours for the results to be published ", explained the manager of one of the laboratories, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rosen Mihailov.