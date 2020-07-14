Naya Rivera, Former "Glee" Actress, Found Drowned But Managed to Save Her 4-Year-Old Son

Naya Rivera used the last of her strength to save her 4-year-old son before she died, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Monday.

"She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ayub said.

A body discovered Monday morning at Lake Piru has been identified as the former "Glee" actress , the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference.

Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru Wednesday. The child told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat. He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ayub said.

Her son was found asleep on the rental pontoon boat after it was overdue for return. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another.