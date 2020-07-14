Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor: Vasil Bozhkov and Tsvetan Vassilev Partner with Politicians and Journalists to Sabotage Bulgaria's Justice System

"Politicians and oligarchs to pay provocateurs to use civic energy is not new. The new thing is that the one who was supposed to be the unifier of the nation – Radev (referring to Bulgaria’s President), supported the fugitives from justice. We continue to work in the name of the future of the country!", Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier today, the chief prosecutor thanked the US Embassy, which in a statement supported the Bulgarian people "in their efforts to increase confidence in the democratic system and promote the rule of law in Bulgaria."

"I thank our partners from the United States and their embassy in Bulgaria for their support for the rule of law and the uncompromising actions of the Prosecutor's Office. Indeed - no one is above the law for us! Today we will show it to all Bulgarians once again!", Geshev wrote.

At noon, the Specialised Prosecutor's Office announced that the accused businessmen Vasil Bozhkov and Tsvetan Vassilev were partnering with "honest" politicians and "free" journalists to sabotage the work of Bulgaria's justice system.

Subsequently, four recordings made by special surveilance devices of conversations of businessman Bozhkov, who was hiding in the UAE, were circulated, in which Bozhkov is talking to politicians and journalists, as well as former banker Tsvetan Vassilev, who is hiding in Serbia.

In these recordingsof telephne tappings, the businessman says he is setting up a protest headquarters because the protests were disorganized. He says he gave 15,000 lev. He commented that he could send 10,000 people to protest outside Parliament. He says he will advise the President on what caretaker government to form./BNT