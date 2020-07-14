Protests in Bulgaria: Fifth Day in a Row Bulgarians Demand on the Government and Prosecutor's Resignation
For the fifth day in a row, an anti-government protest took place on the streets of Sofia. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Borissov's cabinet and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.
The meeting point was again Independence Square. This time, however, there was no procession, and the protest lasted until midnight, in front of the government building. According to the Ministry of Interior, another day of protests has passed without escalating tensions.
In addition to the capital, there were protests in ten other Bulgarian cities. Peaceful marches passed through Varna and Ruse. In Gabrovo, people gathered on Vazrazhdane Square, and a protest in Haskovo united the people in the city center.
In Shumen, the demonstration was in front of the building of the District Administration, after which people marched through the central streets.
There will be protests tonight as well.
Pro et contra Протестът, ден 5: Денят на трите протеста Трите протеста, обявени днес в София - с искане на оставките...Публикувахте от Етюд-и-те на София / Sketches of Sofia в Понеделник, 13 юли 2020 г.
