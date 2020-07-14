Weather in Bulgaria July 14: Cool in the Morning. Warm in the Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 14, 2020, Tuesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria July 14: Cool in the Morning. Warm in the Afternoon pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon, and precipitation is unlikely. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow. It will be cool in the morning and the maximum temperatures in the afternoon will be between 24 ° and 29 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains, with fogs on the ridges and peaks until noon and cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Only in isolated places will it rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast, in the highest parts - from the west. It will stay cool for mid-July with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters - about 18 °, 2000 meters - about 10 °.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 24 ° and 27 °, as is the temperature of the sea water. The sea wave in most areas will be 3 points, in the evening it will weaken.

On 14.07.2020 the sun will rise at 6:02 and set at 21:02. The day lasts 14:59 hours.

On 14.07.2020 the moon will rise at 1:35 and set at 15:08. Disc illuminance at 0h UT 38.4%. Moon phase: after the last quarter before the new moon.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria