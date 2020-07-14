Weather in Bulgaria July 14: Cool in the Morning. Warm in the Afternoon

Today it will be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon, and precipitation is unlikely. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow. It will be cool in the morning and the maximum temperatures in the afternoon will be between 24 ° and 29 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains, with fogs on the ridges and peaks until noon and cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Only in isolated places will it rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast, in the highest parts - from the west. It will stay cool for mid-July with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters - about 18 °, 2000 meters - about 10 °.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 24 ° and 27 °, as is the temperature of the sea water. The sea wave in most areas will be 3 points, in the evening it will weaken.

On 14.07.2020 the sun will rise at 6:02 and set at 21:02. The day lasts 14:59 hours.

On 14.07.2020 the moon will rise at 1:35 and set at 15:08. Disc illuminance at 0h UT 38.4%. Moon phase: after the last quarter before the new moon.