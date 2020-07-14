Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 159 Newly Registered Cases on July 14, 8 Deaths

159 are newly infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria, which is 82 more than yesterday. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. A total of 3341 PCR tests were performed during the last 24 hours. At present, a total of 7411 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 3618 are active. There were 3517 people cured. 198 of them were in the last 24 hours.

There are 529 patients with proven coronavirus infection in hospitals. 29 of them are housed in intensive care units. The total number of deaths in which the new coronavirus was confirmed was 276. In the last 24 hours, 8 people died. The distribution by districts at the current address of the newly infected persons is:

Blagoevgrad - 2; Varna - 5; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 1; Dobrich - 12, Kardzhali - 1, Kyustendil - 4; Lovech - 5; Montana - 3, Pazardzhik - 1; Pleven -1, Plovdiv - 19, Razgrad - 1; Ruse - 4, Sliven - 2; Smolyan - 3; Sofia region - 6; Sofia city - 73, Stara Zagora - 8, Targovishte - 1, Shumen - 2, Yambol - 1.