Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Añez has become the third Latin American leader to test positive for the coronavirus, as several members of her cabinet also confirmed infections.

Añez announced on Twitter she had contracted the virus and that she would be quarantining for 14 days. Her announcement comes after Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also announced they had been infected with Covid-19.

He dado positivo a Covid19, estoy bien, trabajaré desde mi aislamiento. Juntos, vamos a salir adelante. pic.twitter.com/oA4YVYlZFa — Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) July 9, 2020