Billionaire of Bulgarian Origin Has Passed Away in Canada

Business | July 13, 2020, Monday // 20:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Billionaire of Bulgarian Origin Has Passed Away in Canada bulgariansofontario.com

Canadian businessman of Bulgarian  descent Ignat Kaneff has passed away at the age of 93, his family has announced. His wealth is estimated at USD 1.2 billion.

Kaneff was born on October 6, 1926 in the village of Gorno Ablanovo, Ruse district. He was one of 7 children in the family of Hristo Kanev and Mita Kaneva.

Ignat Kaneff could not afford to complete school and left Bulgaria at the age of fourteen, moving to Austria.

Later, he settled in Toronto where he started to work in the construction sector. Kaneff was among the largest businessmen in Canada’s construction sector.

The Bulgarian-born philanthropist donated large sums mainly for educational and health purposes. In 2012, he donated USD 1.5 million for the construction of a modern conference complex at Angel Kanchev University of Ruse./BNR.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria