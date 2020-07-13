GPs in Bulgaria to Request COVID-19 Tests for Their Patients?

When they suspect coronavirus infection, general practitioners should be able to request Covid-19 tests for their patients to be performed at designated testing sites outside medical establishments so as not to put hospitals at risk.

This is the demand raised by the National Association of General Practitioners in Bulgaria. This change should be introduced as soon as possible because with the surge in viral infections in the autumn the situation will grow worse. One shouldn’t have to seek out the epidemiologist on duty in Sofia to take a test, said Gergana Nikolova who is on the board of the Bulgarian Medical Association. In her words these sites should also be able to perform flu tests which will facilitate work in the autumn and winter./BNR.bg

