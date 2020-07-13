Bulgaria: Nightclubs and Public Gatherings Allowed Again
Restrictions on nightclubs are abolished in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. No more than one person per square meter will be allowed in the discos and clubs. In addition, at the entrance the staff will measure the temperature of the customers.
Group celebrations indoors and outdoors are also allowed, with no limit on the number of guests.
The new order of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev comes after a meeting with restaurant owners and comes into force tomorrow. The industry was asked to talk to the health authorities after days of crowds of people in the squares who did not comply with the anti-epidemic measures.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Forth Day in a Row: Protests in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas; A Girl Climbed the Former Party House in Sofia
- » Extraordinary Address of Bulgaria's PM Borissov: We Remain in Power! The Opposition Will Break the State!
- » Bulgarian President Radev Calls for Borissov and Government Resignation Amid Anti-Corruption Protests
- » Bulgarian PM: The Guards of Dogan and Peevski Must be Removed
- » Bulgaria: Tension in Rosenets Park, Protesters Are Not Allowed to Enter the Beach
- » Erdogan Has Ordered the Conversion of Hagia Sofia Back Into a Mosque