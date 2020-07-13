Bulgaria: Nightclubs and Public Gatherings Allowed Again

Restrictions on nightclubs are abolished in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. No more than one person per square meter will be allowed in the discos and clubs. In addition, at the entrance the staff will measure the temperature of the customers.

Group celebrations indoors and outdoors are also allowed, with no limit on the number of guests.

The new order of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev comes after a meeting with restaurant owners and comes into force tomorrow. The industry was asked to talk to the health authorities after days of crowds of people in the squares who did not comply with the anti-epidemic measures.