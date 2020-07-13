Forth Day in a Row: Protests in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas; A Girl Climbed the Former Party House in Sofia

The fourth protest in Sofia ended peacefully without escalating tensions. People again demanded the resignation of the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

The meeting point was Independence Square. From the Council of Ministers, the protesters marched along Dondukov Boulevard to reach the National Assembly and Eagle Bridge, after which they returned to the government building.

A girl climbed on the building of the former party house and gathered the applause of the protesters.

The demonstration ended shortly before midnight. There is another protest scheduled for tonight.

There were protests in a number of other cities in the country. In Varna, dissatisfied with the government gathered in front of the municipality. There were also protests in Plovdiv, Burgas, Gabrovo and Pleven, as well as in several settlements abroad.

 

