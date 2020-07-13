Weather in Bulgaria July 13: Cloudy Windy Monday

The clouds on Monday will be dynamic, but without precipitation. It is possible that it will rain lightly only in the eastern half of the Danube plain in the early hours. The day is expected to be cool with temperatures between 23 and 28 degrees.

It will be windy almost all over the country on Monday, but there will be stronger gusts of wind in Eastern Bulgaria, where their speed will sometimes be over 70-80 km / h. A yellow code for dangerous weather is in force.

Around the coast today will also be windy and relatively cool with temperatures of both air and water around 24-26 degrees. The excitement will be noticeable with a wave height of up to 1 meter. In the northern part of the coast, light rainfall in isolated places in the first half of the day is not excluded.

The weather until Wednesday will remain cool with spring values ​​of thermometers and insignificant afternoon showers in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. From Thursday to Sunday, the weather will be determined by a zone of low atmospheric pressure, which will form in Central Europe. Afternoon rains will be more frequent and in more places, mainly in the western half of the country. However, the temperatures will go up again and at the end of the week the values ​​of the thermometers in the warmest part of the day will be in the summer range.