July 13: 7252 Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 77 New
77 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in 24 hours. There is only one deceased, announced the Unified Information Portal.
With this, the number of infected in our country increased to 7252 people, 3319 were cured and 268 died.
There are 3655 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1198 new PCR tests have been performed in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 211 Newly Registered Cases of Coronavirus
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 292 New Cases on July 11 in 4540 PCR Tests
- » Anti-Record: 330 Newly Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Daily Record: 240 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6342 Total
- » Daily Record: 188 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6102 Total
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 174 Newly Registered Cases on July 7, 5914 Total