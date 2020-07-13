July 13: 7252 Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 77 New

Bulgaria: July 13: 7252 Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 77 New

77 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in 24 hours. There is only one deceased, announced the Unified Information Portal.

With this, the number of infected in our country increased to 7252 people, 3319 were cured and 268 died.

There are 3655 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1198 new PCR tests have been performed in Bulgaria.

