Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Windy Sunday

The weather on Sunday will be shaped by a cold atmospheric front passing over the country. It will be sunny until the early afternoon in the east, and clouds will appear in the western half of the country.

Later in the evening it may rain in the areas along the eastern Danube and in the Northeast. Where precipitation is formed in the warmest part of the day, there will be conditions for the development of a storm with short-term torrential rain, thunder and even hail.

Temperatures during the day will reach their maximum with values from 27 to 32 degrees. A wind will blow, which will be stronger first in the Danube plain in the afternoon, and then in the east. The most powerful gusts will be at speeds up to 60-70 km / h. A yellow code is in force in Western and Central Bulgaria.

The coast will be sunny with probability of precipitation later in the day and evening on the North Black Sea coast. Temperatures in the warmest part of the day will be between 27-29 degrees. A strong wind from the northeast will blow in the afternoon. The excitement will be noticeable with wave heights over a meter north and above.

During the new week the daily temperatures will drop slightly at the beginning to about 25-26 degrees. Then they will go up again. The clouds will be dynamic. A stronger wind is expected on Monday, especially in Eastern Bulgaria. There will be a higher probability of afternoon precipitation, thunder and hail on Thursday and during the upcoming weekend./Nova TV